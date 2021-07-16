Hyderabad: Bowenpally market yard leads the way in use of green energy

Secunderabad: The Bowenpally market yard leads the way for using green energy, as trial runs have been completed. It is generating electricity through bio-waste and has eliminated the usage of LPG. The electricity generated from the Bowenpally plant powers more than 100 streetlights, 170 stalls, and the administrative building. The bio-fuel is being pumped in to the market's canteen kitchen.



T N Srinivas, chairman, Bowenpally Agricultural Market Committee, said, "Now complete market canteen is LPG-free. Before we had three burners. On July 12, we added four . Every month around Rs 40,000 is spent towards LPG bills and also to clear vegetable waste from the market. Now, with the help of this plant, there would be zero consumption of LPG. Everyday around 30 kg of LPG is being saved."

Almost 10 tonnes of vegetable waste is collected every day, which contributes to 800 units of electricity produced daily and 30 kg of bio-fuel replacing LPG gas for cooking in the canteen. As from the past one year, the plant was on trials. Now they are completed. As a result, the electricity bill of the agricultural market committee has been cut from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 1 lakh a month. By treating the waste, the market has set a positive example for others across the country," said L Srinivas, secretary of the committee.

The plant has been designed by the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) using the Anaerobic Gas lift Reactor (AGR) technology. It is being executed by a private company, Ahuja Engineering Services Pvt Ltd, the turnkey service provider that is responsible for engineering design, fabrication, installation, and commissioning of the plant. The IICT is technology provider.