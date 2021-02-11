Hyderabad: BPharm student molested by auto-driver after abduction at Ghatkesar

A BPharm was abducted by an auto-driver when she boarded the vehicle to return home from the college located at Kandlakoya on Wednesday evening. Two other men got into the auto and took the girl to an isolated place where they tried to sexually assault her. However, the miscreants fled away after hearing the police siren.

Getting into details, the girl, a resident of RL Nagar of OU colony at Rampally alighted a bus at Nagaram from the college and got into an auto to RL Nagar bus stop. According to the girl, there was an elderly woman and a kid when she boarded the vehicle. Later, the two passengers got off the vehicle after reaching their destination.

The auto driver diverted the route and two other men joined him who gagged the girl. They shifted her into a Van when the girl managed to inform her mother who alerted the police. The police formed special teams and tracked the girl's mobile number and found her near an under construction building. However, the miscreants fled the spot by the time the police rushed in to rescue the girl.

She was shifted to a hospital for medical examination and the police recorded her statement. Search operation is underway to nab the accused.