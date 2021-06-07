Hyderabad: Brar Squadron bags commandants banner at Air Force Academy

Hyderabad: Inter Squadron Drill competition marked the culmination of competitions in the schedule of training of Under-Trainee Officers and Flight Cadets of Air Force Academy on Monday. The Flight Cadets in their smart uniforms presented a spectacular March Past in synchrony with martial tunes played by IAF Band.

The Commandant, Air Marshal IP Vipin presented trophies to winners of various competitions. Brar Squadron bagged the Winner's trophy for the Inter Squadron Drill Competition.

It was a moment of immense pride and a sense of achievement for the Cadets of Brar Squadron when Air Marshal IP Vipin, presented the coveted Commandant's Banner for Spring Term 2021 to Squadron Cadet Captain Flight Cadet K Joshi of Brar Squadron in a splendid ceremony, said senior official, defence wing, Hyderabad.

Spring Term 2021 commenced in January this year at Air Force Academy for Flying, Engineering, and Non-Technical branches. Soon after joining the Academy, the Flight Cadets are divided into four Squadrons and focus on development of the qualities of Competitive Spirit, Esprit-De-Corps, Leadership, and Sportsmanship in them.