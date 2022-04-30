Hyderabad: Brokers rule the roost at RTA office

Hyderabad/Siddipet: Brokers have a stranglehold in the functioning of the Transport department office here, allegedly with the backing of officials. Not surprisingly, regulations are given a go-by. Only payment of bribes or extra amounts, above the prescribed fee, will have to be paid to ensure that an applicant's task gets done. No wonder that the transactions of these middlemen run into lakh.

These brokers have become so powerful that each has a special code, obviously for the benefit of customers. They virtually run parallel establishments nearby with fully equipped computer set-up. Such is their vice-like grip over the office functioning that the pleas of those approaching the various counters for getting their work completed are rejected on some pretext or the other.

The brokers will ensure driving licences, after collecting their fee, even if a person can't drive his vehicle. Virtually, they run parallel establishments with the required paraphernalia. These well- connected middlemen have become so powerful that customers approach them directly for getting their work done. They manage to get the transactions completed by taking documents to officials for their signatures during their free time in the office.

The brokers even manage if there are any shortcomings in the documents submitted by applicants. These middlemen and the office staff allegedly share the amounts collected by them from eager applicants.