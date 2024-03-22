Hyderabad: BRS leader alleges seizure of phone for social media post on Indiramma Rajyam

Hyderabad : Alleging that his phone had been seized for a social media post in the ‘Indiramma Rajyam’, BRS leader Manne Krishank on Thursday questioned the government and the Madhapur police on what basis his phone was seized.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, he said that PCC working president MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud had lodged a complaint and the Madhapur police registered a case against him seizing his phone for merely posting a tweet. Congress MLA candidate Feroze Khan has alleged corruption of Rs 3,000 crore in Chitrapuri Colony. It was reported by journalists encouraged by the Congress.

Explaining the issue, Krishank said Chitrapuri society treasurer is Anumula Mahananda Reddy whom the CM claims to be not related to. If he was not related, how come there is a picture of both together? “Instead of probing the case, the Police gave me notices and my mobile phone & passwords were taken for merely posting content,” he said. The BRS leader questioned that when Revanth Reddy made many accusations against the BRS government in the past, did they seize his phone? Didn't Reddy criticise KCR's family personally? Didn’t Reddy say that there is treasure trove under the Secretariat and spoke of bulletproof bathrooms in Pragathi Bhavan?”.

He said, “The Supreme Court ruled that there is no power to confiscate phones under the law. Phones should be confiscated only if there is a judicial warrant. “I doubt whether my phone is with the police or with Revanth Reddy. They took passwords also. I will fight the case against me. I demand my phone be produced to magistrate.”

BRS Social media conveners Dinesh Chowdhary, Y Satish Reddy and Patimeedi Jagan Mohan Rao were also present.