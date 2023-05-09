Live
Hyderabad: BRS plans massive rally in Maha with 12L farmers to script a record
- Nagpur, Sholapur and Chandrapur shortlisted for holding the farmers’ meeting. Party leaders feel that the leadership will select Sholapur given a large number of Telugu people, particularly weavers, living in the town
- Like in the previous meetings, the party has given responsibility to Nizamabad leaders, who would be coordinating with their Maharashtra counterparts in gathering crowd for the meeting.
- Party leadership to send campaign vehicles in all the 288 Assembly constituencies on a single day
Hyderabad: The ruling BRS party will aim for a record with its Kisan Sabha (farmers’ rally) with 12 lakh farmers in Maharashtra, as its leaders claim that the meeting will get registered in the Limca Book of Records.
After three public meetings in the name of ‘Ab ki Bar Kisan Sarkar’, the party is planning the fourth meet focusing totally on farmers. According to BRS leaders three cities, Nagpur, Sholapur and Chandrapur, have been shortlisted for holding the farmers’ meeting. They feel that the leadership would select Sholapur given a large number of Telugu people, particularly weavers, living in the town.
Like in the previous meetings, the party has given responsibility to Nizamabad leaders, who would be coordinating with their Maharashtra counterparts in gathering crowd for the meeting. The party leadership will be sending campaign vehicles in all the 288 Assembly constituencies on a single day.
The party has also come up with campaign songs in Marathi and Hindi to attract voters with the Telangana model of schemes like ‘Rythu Bandhu’, ‘Rythu Bheema’, 24-hour free power and others.
Along with the public meeting, the BRS has entrusted these leaders to oversee the membership drive of giving targets of 1,000 active leaders and 50,000 primary members in every constituency.
The party aims to find some base before the zilla parishad elections slated to be held in coming months in Maharashtra.