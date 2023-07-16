Hyderabad: BRS trains guns at Congress over charges on free power

Hyderabad: BRS leaders on Saturday lashed out at the Congress party alleging that it was the party which was responsible for the power crisis in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The BRS leaders including Ministers S Niranjan Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy, RythuBandhu Samithi chairman PallaRajeshwar Reddy addressed a press conference here at the BRSLP office here on Saturday.

Niranjan Reddy said that the Congress party has always been against Telangana. The party has never taken the Telangana agitation seriously.

The Congress party got the power but always did injustice to Telangana. “Congress party claiming to have given Telangana was meaningless because Telangana was the right of the people. What is that which is given or taken,” asked Niranjan Reddy. He lashed out at the Congress leaders for stating that BRS Chief KCR was responsible for Basheerbagh firing stating that the ignorant people who don’t know the history will put such blame. The letter written by KCR after the Basheebagh firing was the turning point for the agitation, said Niranjan Reddy.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that the farmers should understand why a discussion was taking place on the 24-hour power. The Congress high command policy is not to give 24-hour power supply and Revanth Reddy has already expressed this stand. “Revanth was once caught red handed in the cash for vote case, which made Chandrababu to leave Hyderabad and he was doing the same now,” said Jagadish Reddy. He said that the Congress which claims to have patent rights over 24-hour power supply forgets that their government has never provided power for more than 10 hours. He asked the Congress leaders to implement the 24-hour power supply in the States ruled by their party.

Stating that there was enough power in Chhattisgarh, Jagadish Reddy asked why the Congress government there was unable to provide 24-hour power supply. Telangana is dependent upon power and the growth in the production was because of the power supply, he said.

The Minister said that the power purchases are done as per the central government companies like SLDC, NLDC. The purchases are now done transparently and there was no scope for corruption. Government companies are not meant for profits but Telangana government is trying to bring Discoms into profit.

Rajeshwar Reddy alleged that Revanth Reddy discussed Chandrababu's agenda in the meeting in America. An ignorant person who does not know how to buy electricity is the president of PCC, said Rajeshwar Reddy, demanding an apology from Revanth Reddy.