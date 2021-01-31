Hyderabad: Burglars break into TRS MLA's quarters

Hyderabad: Burglars decamped with 14 tolas of gold and Rs 10,000 in cash from the official quarters of a TRS MLA from a highly secured area in the city the MLA Quarters at Hyderguda.

The government has allocated flat number 305 to TRS Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao. Rao's relative Amarnath Babu's family has been residing there for some time. Amarnath has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that there was a theft in his flat on Friday. However, the police, who are inquiring about the case, have been maintaining secrecy on the theft.

Doubts are being expressed as to how the thieves could enter into a highly secured area. It is learnt that some utensils were also missing from the house of driver of Amarnath Babu in the past. It is said that the flat was locked from outside.

The police are suspecting that there must be a hand of some known persons in the theft. The police are suspecting the role of driver as his phone has been switched off. Interestingly, there were no CCTV cameras inside or at the entrance of the MLA quarters. The government had newly constructed the quarters at Hyderguda. With the theft reported in a high secured area, higher police officials including the police commissioner visited the MLA quarters. The police authorities took the fingerprints at the quarters and are inquiring into the case.