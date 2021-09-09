Hyderabad: Businessman 'cheated' of Rs 80 lakh

Bowenpally: The Bowenpally police on Wednesday registered a case after an iron and steel trader Anuj Kumar (35) complained that he was cheated of Rs 80 lakh by one, Rahul Kumar, a native of Rajkot (Gujarat).

According to CI Ravi Kumar, "Anuj Kumar has been trading in iron and steel for many years. He had been doing business with Rahul for the past four years. In March 2020, Rahul, as usual ordered material from Anuj multiple times and promised to pay him the entire amount at once. After a few months, he paid through a cheque which got bounced, when Anuj deposited it in the bank."

"When the complainant tried to call Rahul there was no response. The complainant visited Gujarat to meet him. After the visit he realised that it was a fake address. Later he tried to contact those who had introduced Rahul, but even they could not be traced." "Anuj returned to the city and filed a complaint. Based on it we have registered a case. Special teams have been formed to investigate the case," said the CI.