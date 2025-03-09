Hyderabad Cab Drivers Revolt Against Low Fares, Refuse Airport Trips

Hyderabad’s ride-hailing drivers have launched a protest against major aggregator platforms, refusing trips to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) until their demands for fair fares are met. The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU), led by founder president Shaik Salauddin, has initiated the boycott in response to what it describes as unsustainable pricing policies imposed by Ola, Uber, and Rapido.

The union argues that persistently low fares set by these companies have severely impacted drivers’ earnings, leaving them struggling to make ends meet. Despite repeated appeals to the government and transport authorities for a fair and uniform pricing structure, no action has been taken.

“The fares dictated by these aggregators fail to reflect the true value of our work. Drivers are forced to accept meagre earnings despite long hours on the road,” said Shaik Salauddin. “We have exhausted all options and are now taking a firm stand.”

TGPWU’s campaign is not just a protest but a call for reform. The union is demanding that ride-hailing companies revise their fare structures to ensure a sustainable income for drivers. Alongside the airport trip boycott, they plan to raise passenger awareness about the struggles faced by gig workers and push for stronger regulatory oversight in the sector.

The protest underscores a broader debate over labour rights in the gig economy, where workers often operate without the protections of traditional employment. The union is urging the government to intervene and establish a regulated pricing model that guarantees fair wages.

With thousands of passengers relying on aggregator services for airport travel, the impact of the boycott could be significant. Whether the ride-hailing giants will respond with fare adjustments remains to be seen, but for Hyderabad’s drivers, the fight for fair pay is far from over.