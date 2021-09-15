Hyderabad: Cabinet meet tomorrow to take a call on filling 50K jobs

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet will meet on Thursday to take a decision on filling of 50,000 vacancies in various government departments, according to sources.

The Cabinet will also discuss at length the Dalit Bandhu scheme and government's proposal to extend it to other communities in a phased manner. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will present a report on the implementation of Dalit Bandhu on pilot basis in Huzurabad Assembly constituency and seek Cabinet approval to extend the scheme in four more mandals. Since the government proposes to hold the monsoon session of the State Assembly sometime during the last week of September, the Cabinet may also finalise the dates of the session. Officials said all the departments have already submitted their reports to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on the vacancies in each wing. It is learnt that over 65,000 vacancies have been identified and a notification to fill the posts will be issued soon after the Cabinet nod. The highest number of posts have been identified in Police Medical & Health and Education departments, followed by Agriculture and Welfare departments. The Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration and Urban Development departments have nearly 10,000 posts in different categories under the new zonal system at district, zonal and multi-zonal level.

The issue of river water sharing between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, crop cultivation and promotion of commercial crops in the place of paddy would also be discussed, it is learnt.