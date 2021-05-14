Hyderabad: Cantonment General Hospital in Bolarum to treat Covid patients soon

Bolarum: Cantonment General Hospital, Bolarum is going to treat Covid patients very soon. The works that include setting up beds, organising oxygen cylinders, and a lab for sample testing are in full swing. Moreover, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy visited the hospital on Wednesday to inspect the ongoing works.

Ajith Reddy, CEO Secunderabad Cantonment Board said, ''We have received many requests from SCB residents to start Covid treatment at Cantonment General Hospital, as they are facing hardship to travel far distance, as in SCB limits there is no hospital available for Covid patients. Following which works have been started to convert Cantonment General Hospital into a Covid hospital."

A total 60 beds with oxygen cylinders have been set up and an additional ten ICU beds would be set up at a later stage. Meanwhile, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Hyderabad had provided 50 D Type Oxygen cylinders to the hospital and Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned from MP LADS Scheme for this project," he added.

General public can avail this facility within 10 days probably, he assured. "There are five doctors and 11 paramedical staff at present, as this won't be sufficient for the present condition, so we have given advertisement for recruiting more doctors and other medical staff,'' said a medical staff, Cantonment General Hospital, Bolarum.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, on his visit to the hospital assured that he would place this matter to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to convert the hospital into a full-fledged Covid centre very soon and also assured that oxygen plant and other equipment would be set up immediately.