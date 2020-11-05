Hyderabad: Car turns turtle on Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, no casualties

A car turned turle on Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge at Madhapur following tyre burst on Thursday afternoon. However, no casualties have been reported in the accident.

The police said that the speeding car rammed into the road divider when the tyre burst leading to the mishap. A major mishap was averted as there was no vehicle rush on the bridge when the accident happened. The traffic police removed the vehicle with the help of a crane and cleared the traffic.

Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge was inaugurated on September 25 by the MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao. Heavy traffic is seen on the cable bridge during the week days as it connects the public from Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills and other parts of the city going towards Hitec City, Gachibowli, ORR and Shamshabad.

The bridge is traffic free at nights and during the weekend, on which scores of people stop at the bridge to take pictures and enjoy the scenic beauty.