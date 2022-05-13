Hyderabad: Cashier steals cash from bank after loss in cricket-betting

Hyderabad: The Vanasthalipuram police on Thursday registered a case against a bank cashier, Praveen Kumar, after he allegedly stole Rs 22.53 lakh from a nationalised bank and disappeared.

The police said Kumar stole Rs 22,53,378 from the bank on Tuesday afternoon by informing his manager that he was going out to buy medicine for stomach pain, but he didn't say anything about the money that he was carrying in a bag. Later, as he did not return to work the manager tried calling him, but he did not answer. As he grew suspicious, he filed a police complaint. However, on Thursday Kumar messaged the manager saying he had taken cash after he suffered huge losses in cricket-betting.

"I suffered a huge loss in cricket-betting; hence I had to steal cash. If I win money in betting again, I will return the amount, else I will end my life," the message read.

Praveen went a step ahead and reportedly sent a self-video to bank authorities from an undisclosed location, claiming he had not stolen money. He alleged that whenever there was any difference in cash balances in the bank, authorities targeted him and put it on his name. He charged that neither the manager nor the staff took it seriously earlier when cash was missing from bank. "I had earlier taken the cash missing incidents to the notice of the manager, but in vain. There is gross negligence on the part of the manager and staff, said the police.

Based on a complaint filed by bank officials a case was registered by the police. Special teams were formed to nab the cashier. "His mobile was switched off, but we are using all our advanced methods of investigation to trace him. Once he is nabbed truth will be revealed.

Based on investigation cases will be booked. If others are involved in any financial crime then they will be arrested, said the police.