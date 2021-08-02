Hyderabad: C&D, plastic waste choking Balkapur nala

Banjara Hills: Even though the city civic body claims that it is taking serious note of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, Banjara Hills symbolises the laxity of authorities.

Moreover, plastic wastage has been the prime cause of choking nalas and stormwater drains across the area.

The majority of the population in this area resides alongside Balkapur nala in which C&D waste is being recklessly dumped.

Residents alleged that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) staff is busy attending to rain-related grievances. Meanwhile, the nala has been jammed due to waste, especially plastic waste.

"De-silting was carried out when city Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi recently visited the nala for inspection. We will soon take this problem to the superiors for a permanent solution," said a GHMC official.

The wastage in nala is interrupting the flow of rainwater opposite to Raj Bhavan in MS Maqta. Locals have been experiencing the waterlogging problem from years.

"The concerned authorities should immediately remove the debrisas it is obstructing the flow of floodwater in the canals," said Sravan Kumar, a resident.

The chockage due to wastage dumped in nala is pushing water into residential areas and causing severe water inundation.

Apart from spreading foul smell in the area, the choked nalas affect the health and quality of life of the residents, as they turn into a breeding ground for mosquitoes, he added.