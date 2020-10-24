Hyderabad: Central team wraps up two-day visit

Hyderabad: The five-member inter-ministerial Central team led by Joint Secretary Praveen Vasishta and comprising R B Kaul, Consultant, Ministry of Finance, K Manoharan, Director, Agriculture Department, S K Kushwaha, SE, Transport and Highways, M Raghuram, SE, Ministry of Water Resources, visited several flood-affected areas including Nagole, Bandlaguda, Raja Rajeshwari Colony, Hayathnagar, Bairamulguda, Chandrayangutta, Karmangath, Saroornagar, Tolichoki, Nadeem Colony and neighbouring areas for the second day on Friday, and assessed the extent of damage.

The team met officials and people of flood-affected areas to get first-hand information on damaged roads, nalas, tankbunds. They interacted with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Secunderabad MP and Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on the occasion. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioners Upender Reddy, Pravenya, Chief Engineer Ziauddin accompanied the team. They explained present situation and the relief activities being taken by the state government.

The central team visited the breached tanks and observed restoration works. They walked through lanes and by-lanes of the flood-ravaged localities where water stagnated up to 5-6 feet a few days ago and left behind piles of silt and foul smell in the residential areas. Residents in the colony of Raja Rajeshwari, Nagole, told officials that their houses were submerged under 6 feet of rainwater. The team also inspected colonies flooded by Satam Cheruvu. The residents of the flooded colonies said that a few houses were submerged up to 7-11 feet and that they suffered huge losses.