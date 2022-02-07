Hyderabad: Chacha Nehru Park to get a makeover

Hyderabad: After laying neglected for years, one of the oldest parks in the city, Chacha Nehru Park located in Masab Tank in central zone of GHMC limits is to get a makeover including cafeteria, library, and auditorium worth Rs 2 crore.

According to Nampally MLA Jafer Hussian Meraj the developmental works at Chacha Nehru Park were started recently. Earlier the park used to witness huge visitors. "To expand the park with better facilities amount of Rs 2 crore were sanctioned and the works were started. The park will return to its past glory and hope that the visitors and walkers would be benefitted with the new facilities. Chacha Nehru Park is spread over 13 acres. It serves as the focal point for morning walkers and functions as a children's playground with slides, swings and see-saws. The Park has long lawns and ample space for walkers. The Park is maintained by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) under the administrative control and supervision of Deputy Director of Horticulture and Parks wing.

History

The Park was opened for public on Children's Day in 1988. It was inaugurated by Governor of Andhra Pradesh Kumudbhen Manishankar Joshi. According to history, 'Maa-Sahaba' was a title endowed on Hayat Baksh Begum, wife of Qutub Shahi VI.

The 'Talab' or tank was built by Khanum Agha (his mother), but it become famous after his wife as 'Talab-e-Maa-Sahaba'. The upgraded 'Maa Sahaba Talab' got anglicised to Masab Tank, which is now turned into a cesspool in the park. Daily, around 500 people come and enjoy the glimpse of the Park. The GHMC is planning to develop it to suit the infrastructure requirements, says official.