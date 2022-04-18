Hyderabad: Change mindset towards 'Divyangjans', V-P Venkaiah Naidu tells people

Hyderabad: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has called for a change in people's mindset towards the Divyangjan community or the differently-abled and asserted that it is the responsibility of the government and society to prevent discrimination against them.

Speaking at the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID), Secunderabad, he, said there is a need for creating an environment for them to thrive and excel. "They do not need our sympathy, they rightfully deserve every opportunity to develop to their full potential. Emphasising the need to make public spaces, transport and private buildings more accessible, he said it was also important to sensitise teachers and non-teaching staff in schools to the needs of the differently-abled children. Also, it is important to ensure that technology does not exclude differently-abled people", he urged national institutions and universities in the country to accelerate their work relating to accessible smart technology.

He said the NIEPID should tie up with institutions like the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology for early detection of disability risk among children. Naidu appreciated parents of differently-abled children who motivate and provide emotional support to them. "I salute you for nurturing these special children to develop their potential to the maximum extent. You all are true embodiments of hope and unconditional love", he added. Rajeev Sharma, Joint Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, B V Ram Kumar, Director,faculty and students of NIEPID, parents attended the event.