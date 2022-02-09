Hyderabad: Chinna Jeeyar Swamy inaugurates Dharmacharya Sadassu

Hyderabad: A two-day Dharmacharya Sadassu, meeting of seers and pontiffs of different traditions, started on Tuesday. It will make recommendations to the government on steps that need to be taken on the same.

The Sadassu will deliberate on topics, including Relevance of Sri Ramanuja's philosophy of equality in present times, "Worship our own, Respect all" - A practical approach. (How can this be implemented in today's society); Relevance of native system of farming for a healthy society (How do we revive Vedic-based agriculture so that our future generations can eat healthy and non-toxic food) and Need for a value-based family system in promoting patriotism and holistic development (How can we preserve the joint-family system by which future generations can imbibe our culture from elders and be grounded to our roots).

Seers and heads of different orders and mutts from all over the country were received with Poorna Kumbha Swagatam in the Pravachana Mandapam here on Tuesday. Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Chinna Jeeyar Swamy inaugurated the Dharmacharya Sadassu with Vedic prayers, set the context for the two-day conference and explained the process that would be followed during the conference.

All seers and a couple of coordinators were introduced by Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. Post introduction and setting the context, the eminent group of seers and their followers moved on to receive the prasadam in Thadiyaradhana Mandapam.

Among the four topics given to the seers, the first two topics were discussed on Tuesday and the other two would be discussed on February 9. Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said that the goal was to present the recommendations to those ruling the country, so that they can be implemented by taking appropriate steps.