Hyderabad City Akkanna Madanna temple spruced up for Vajrotsava fete

HyderabadThe historical Sri Akkanna Madanna temple in the Hari Bowli area of the Old City will be having Vajrotsava celebrations to mark 75 years of the temple with various programmes including Abhishekam, Archana, Chandi Havan, Annadanam and others for the next 75 days from April 26 to July 19, during the Bonalu celebrations in Old City.

According to the temple committee members, Sri Akkanna Madanna temple has historical significance. Akkanna and Madanna were two brothers, who served as commander in chief and Prime Minister respectively during the rule of Tana Shah, who ruled Golconda in the 17th Century and used to worship here. Legend says that both these brothers used to perform pooja before they left for Golconda fort for their day's work. Soon after the killing of two brothers, the temple was closed.

After the merger of Hyderabad into the Indian union in 1948, the devotees were allowed to enter the temple from September 17, 1948. The Bonalu and Mahankali Jatara have been organised on a grand scale for the last 74 years. The temple authorities take up a grand procession on the occasion of Bonalu where Ammavaru will be placed on a specially decorated elephant.

The temple committee has now decided to have all the programmes of the temple on a daily basis for the next 75 days. As per the decision, the temple would have special Abhishekam, Alankarana, Archana, Sri Lalita Sahasranama Parayanam, Kumkumarchana, Chandi Havanam and Anna prasadam, said the temple committee president A Bharat Prakash.

Temple committee advisor G Rajaratnam said that the Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav would inaugurate the programs on April 26. He said that the Bonalu festivities would be starting in the city from June 25 and would continue till July 19.