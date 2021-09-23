Hyderabad: City author dedicates book to late OU professor

Hyderabad: J A Rama Moorty, an author and a veteran mass media academic who has taught UG and PG students at Osmania University apart from reputed institutions like Bhavan's College of Communication and Management dedicated his latest book 'Tales from a bygone era' to late Prof B Balaswami.

The much-loved Professor had passed away on May 7 after prolonged hospitalization.

In this regard, Moorty met Prof D Ravinder, Vice- Chancellor OU and handed over a copy of the book. He was accompanied by Prof K Stevenson, Head, Department of Communication & Journalism, OU.

Published by Delhi-based Blue Rose Publishers, the book is a recollection of anecdotes of the working years of the author and his memoirs of his life and times in various parts of the country. It is a short, yet racy book of 50-odd pages which is a quick read.