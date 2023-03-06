Hyderabad City auto drivers urge CM to raise auto fares

Hyderabad: Telangana Auto Drivers' Joint Action Committee (JAC) executive meeting held on Sunday at Golconda fort urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to increase auto metre charges on par with the neighbouring States. In a statement, TADJAC Convenor Mohd Amanullah Khan said the auto drivers would be forced to launch a 'do or die' agitation shortly with the support of like-minded people, particularly the women activists.

Addressing the meeting, Mohd Amanullah Khan alleged that the government has not increased the existing auto fares in the last nine years and it has been indirectly encouraging lawlessness among auto drivers in the twin cities. The other demands of auto drivers include immediate increase in auto fares on par with the neighbouring States, immediate transfer of City Police Commissioner for not stopping the new autos black marketing in the twin cities and so on.