Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad City-based NGO donates oxygen concentrators

Hyderabad City-based NGO donates oxygen concentrators
x

Hyderabad City-based NGO donates oxygen concentrators

Highlights

Chetana Foundation, a city-based NGO donated oxygen concentrators to Rajiv Trivedi of Prisons and Correctional Services Department of Telangana State at Jail Bhavan Prisons Headquarters in Malakpet on Wednesday

Chanchalguda: Chetana Foundation, a city-based NGO donated oxygen concentrators to Rajiv Trivedi of Prisons and Correctional Services Department of Telangana State at Jail Bhavan Prisons Headquarters in Malakpet on Wednesday.

Rajiv Trivedi, appreciated the social services done by the Foundation and also the services of Venigalla Ravi and his family members for distribution of oxygen concentrators, medical kits, groceries and laptops among poor children during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chetana Foundation also showed interest in starting an artificial Limbs Unit at Central Prison, Hyderabad premises. Y Rajesh, IG Prisons, N Murali Babu, DIG Prisons, Hyderabad Range and Dr D Srinivas, Superintendent, Central Prison, Hyderabad has also participated in the programme.

Members of the Chetana Foundation Venigalla Prasad, Venkateshwarlu, Madhavi, Muthineni Suresh, Chandrakani Naveen, Shaik Rasheed and other Prison Officers were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X