Hyderabad City-based NGO donates oxygen concentrators

Chanchalguda: Chetana Foundation, a city-based NGO donated oxygen concentrators to Rajiv Trivedi of Prisons and Correctional Services Department of Telangana State at Jail Bhavan Prisons Headquarters in Malakpet on Wednesday.

Rajiv Trivedi, appreciated the social services done by the Foundation and also the services of Venigalla Ravi and his family members for distribution of oxygen concentrators, medical kits, groceries and laptops among poor children during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chetana Foundation also showed interest in starting an artificial Limbs Unit at Central Prison, Hyderabad premises. Y Rajesh, IG Prisons, N Murali Babu, DIG Prisons, Hyderabad Range and Dr D Srinivas, Superintendent, Central Prison, Hyderabad has also participated in the programme.

Members of the Chetana Foundation Venigalla Prasad, Venkateshwarlu, Madhavi, Muthineni Suresh, Chandrakani Naveen, Shaik Rasheed and other Prison Officers were also present.