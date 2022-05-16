Hyderabad city-based NGO treating patients for just Rs 20

Hyderabad: There are many people in society who struggle to get proper treatment. Also they are many who cannot afford treatment. To support them, a city-based NGO, Kriya Sangh Society, has started KSS Charitable Health Care Clinic. It is charging only Rs 20 as consultation fee for treating patients. Speaking to The Hans India, Shaik Nayeem, founder, Kriya Sangh society, said, "in these two years due to the Covid pandemic we have seen many up and downs in our lives and also have seen many losing their livelihood for not getting treatment.

To give proper treatment to people who cannot afford to pay hefty charges we have started KSS Charitable Health Care Clinic at Rasoolpura. Another reason for setting up the centre is that the locality had no proper clinic;people were forced to travel far for availing treatment. Before the Covid pandemic, we were providing treatment only for fever; besides basic treatment. This year during April the health centre was upgraded. Also, the clinic is providing other services, including physiotherapy, pulmonology, dermatology, pediatrician, ophthalmologist and ENT."



At the centre, we are charging Rs 20 as consultation fee, so that patients don't think that they are being given treatment out of someone's mercy. This is to safeguard their self-respect. They walk into the clinic, pay Rs 20, get themselves checked and walk out happily without feeling that someone has shown mercy to them and their financial status.

Currently daily around 60-70 are visiting the centre every day. They are six doctors and a nurse. If they are any critical cases we have collaborated with corporate hospitals and advised them to visit there. Also, lab facilities like MRI, CT scans, and X-rays at 60 percent discount are being provided . Apart from this all medicines, we are providing free medicines to patients. In this mission, a few private hospitals and several NGOs are helping us, added Nayeem.