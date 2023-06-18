Live
Hyderabad: City Boy tops JEE Advanced
Highlights
Hyderabad boy Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy has topped the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 results, which were declared by IIT-Guwahati on Sunday.
He scored 341 out of 360 marks in the entrance test for admissions into IITs.
A total of 1,80,372 candidates from across the country appeared and 43,773 have been declared qualified.
