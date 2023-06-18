  • Menu
Hyderabad: City Boy tops JEE Advanced

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy
Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy

Hyderabad boy Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy has topped the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 results, which were declared by IIT-Guwahati on Sunday.

He scored 341 out of 360 marks in the entrance test for admissions into IITs.

A total of 1,80,372 candidates from across the country appeared and 43,773 have been declared qualified.

