Hyderabad: City Boy tops JEE Advanced

Hyderabad: Hyderabad boy Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy has topped the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 results, which were declared by IIT-Guwahati on Sunday.

He scored 341 out of 360 marks in the entrance test for admissions into IITs.

A total of 1,80,372 candidates from across the country appeared and 43,773 have been declared qualified.