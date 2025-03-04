Hyderabad: City braces for HAT Biodiversity Survey

Hyderabad: WWF-India Hyderabad chapter on Monday announced that the second edition of Hyderabad Annual Tree (HAT) Biodiversity Survey will be taken up on March 9.

According to officials, the main objective of the survey is to witness, experience and understand the complex network of nature, the intrinsic inter-relationship between the trees and animals in the city. The survey will be held from 8 am to 11 am on Sunday. Volunteers of the HAT Biodiversity Survey will observe and record the numerous species that visit or reside in the trees of the city. “The most important agenda of the HAT Biodiversity survey is to create awareness among the common people regarding the flora and fauna of the city through their direct involvement in the conservation process of urban forests,” said Farida Tampal, State Director of WWF-India, Hyderabad office.

The survey will involve a large number of civil society organisations. To ensure that diverse micro-habitats are covered, the city will be divided into six zones – in each zone a few streets and parks for the survey will be marked. For every tree examined, the volunteers will complete a survey form in which important information about the tree like its name, its diameter at breast height, its flowering and fruiting status, etc. will be noted. Volunteers will also document relevant information on the animals spotted on the trees, their species names, the number of species present during the observation etc, she added.

The survey analysis will be an important scientific observation, which can be useful for researchers and the Government for policymaking.