Hyderabad city celebrates Pankh 2020

Madhapur: Twinkle Foundation, a major youth movement against child trafficking and child slavery, on Sunday organised Pankh 2020, one of India's biggest social carnivals at Phoenix Arena.

The event was graced by the chief guests, Dr Manisha Bangar, a socio-political activist, Amitabh Pawde, a social activist, and Y Mutthai, Traffic Inspector, Cyberabad police, Abhishek Vardhan Singh, Rahul Reddy, CEO, Octopus Group, and a few other dignitaries.

Yash Gourkhede, the national president and founder of Twinkle Foundation, said, "Twinkle Foundation is humbled by the enormous response we received for Pankh 2020. It has been a dream come true for us to see such acceptance and love from the people of Hyderabad towards this good cause. We rescue children from trafficking and abuse and for the past three years.

Twinkle Foundation has provided 15,000 Children the rehabilitation and saved hundreds of children from the clutches of human and child traffickers across India and territories. Pankh 2020 is an opportunity to promote this good cause and help in bringing awareness among the common public.''

Several engagement and cultural activities like live theatre, live musical band, poetry and story-telling, games, ramp walk for children, award ceremony etc were conducted.