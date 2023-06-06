Live
Hyderabad City cops patrol streets at night
The Hyderabad city police conducted a night patrol in the heart of the city on Sunday from 10pm to 12.30 am exemplifying how the City Police and Telangana police toil tirelessly throughout the night while the entire city is asleep.
It was flagged off by the Home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali along with the Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, DGP Anjani Kumar and other dignitaries.
All the guests lauded the services of the police department for fortifying the safety and security in the region which led to economic prosperity.
Led by Hyderabad City Police chief C V Anand, thousands of police men took to the streets and greeted the public enroute. “Tonight, and every night all our officers are out there to protect you even during the darkest hours.”
Telangana CID chief, Mahesh M Bhagwat, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Popular Actor Adivisesh and singer Rahul Sipligunj, Simha, attended the event.