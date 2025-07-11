Hyderabad: City cyber crime wing nabs 25 in a nationwide crackdown on fraudsters

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime unit arrested 25 cyber fraudsters across the country involved in 453 cases, including 66 cases in Telangana. The officials refunded Rs 72.85 lakh to the victims lost to cyber fraudsters in the month of June.

The accused were involved in cases including Andhra Pradesh (17), Bihar (13) Chhattisgarh (2), Daman & Diu (3), Delhi (19), Gujarat (35), Haryana (6), Jharkhand (2), Karnataka (74), Kerala (28), Madhya Pradesh (7), Maharashtra (53), Odisha (3), Puducherry (1), Punjab (12), Rajasthan (16), Tamil Nadu (34), Punjab (4), Uttar Pradesh (36), West Bengal (16), Jammu & Kashmir (6), and Telangana (66).

Police seized 34 mobile phones, 20 cheque books, 17 debit cards, 8 sim cards, 16 bank pass books, and net cash Rs 1 lakh.

The cases include defrauding of Rs 2.59 crore, online investment scam through fake trading app – Abbott Wealth Management, Online investment scam impersonating YES BANK trading platform, fraudulent indian oil dealership scam cases.

Additionally, the Cyber Crime police received as many as 22 cases of CSAEM (Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitive Material) from I4C through NECMEC (National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children). These cases were transferred to the concerned Police Stations through zonal DCPs based on address and jurisdictional area, resulting in the arrest of the accused individuals.

Cyber Crime cops strongly advise to remain vigilant and not to fall prey to the messages or friend requests on social media platforms that claim to be from senior government officials and request money.

Do not panic if you receive any threatening video calls claiming to be as CBI, RBI, ED, Customs, Judges, cyber-crimes police, Narcotics, FedEx, BSNL, TRAI etc. No government agency or law enforcement officials will make such Skype calls and demand money for clearing the issue. There is no digital arrest and no online enquiry in the system. Fake investment social media groups i.e. Telegram, WhatsApp, X, Instagram, and Facebook are popping up everywhere promising high returns with little risk. Don’t fall for these scams! Always consult a SEBI - approved apps for investment. Always seek advice from a SEBI registered financial advisor before investing.

There is a possibility to get a refund of at least part of the lost and PUT ON HOLD amount, if it is reported immediately. Victims of such Cyber frauds can report immediately on the helpline number 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in.