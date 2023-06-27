Hyderabad: City Eidgahs spruced up ahead of Bakrid

Hyderabad: With Eid-al-Adha likely to be celebrated on Thursday, Telangana State Wakf Board officials along with various government departments on Monday visited Eidgahs in the city and inspected the arrangements being made for Eid congregational prayers.

On Monday, Telangana State Wakf Board Chairman, Mohammad Masiullah Khan, Chief Executive Officer Syed Khwaja Moinuddin, along with other public representatives and officials from various departments, inspected the Eidgahs and oversaw the arrangements.

The visit began with Eidgah Seven Tombs at 10:30 am, followed by Eidgah Mir Alam at around 11.30 am and Eidgah Madannapet at 1:30 pm. Considering the possibility of rain during the Eid prayers, special measures are being taken. The authorities are planning to erect tents at Eidgahs. These tents will provide shelter to the worshippers in case of inclement weather.

Masiullah Khan announced that a comprehensive review of all major Eidgahs has been conducted. Considering the possibility of rain during Eid prayers, waterproof tents will be set up to ensure the protection of worshippers from inclement weather. Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri expressed his satisfaction by confirming that all necessary preparations have been successfully completed ahead of the upcoming Eid festival.

The officials from electricity,water, police, traffic police, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, and other departments were present.