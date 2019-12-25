Trending :
Hyderabad City girl bags 2 golds in roller skating

BHEL: Geeda Sri Tulasi Tejeswari, a seventh class student of Rainbow International School bagged gold medals in rink-2 and road -1 event (11-14 girls age category) in the 57th National Roller-Skating Championship-2019 held in Visakhapatnam under the aegis of the Roller Skating Federation of India from December 15 to 23. Her coach was U Vittala (Skatenine Skating Academy).

Varanasy, a III class student of Srikar of Vidyanjali High School won the bronze medal in the rink-1 event (7-9 boys age category). Chebrolu Srivatsav of ninth class, Genesis International School, also won the bronze medal in rink-2 event (11-14 boys age category).

