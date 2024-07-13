Hyderabad: City preferred destination for BFSI giants

Hyderabad: Fast-growing Hyderabad is witnessing a surge in its appeal beyond the realm of the technology sector. While the city has always been a prominent IT hub, the first half of 2024 (H1 2024) has seen a remarkable influx of major banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) organisations establishing a presence here. This trend signifies a significant shift, solidifying Hyderabad's position as a well-rounded business hub.

The impact of BFSI's expansion is evident in Hyderabad's office leasing activity. In H1 2024, the BFSI sector emerged as one of the top three occupiers of office space, capturing an impressive 30 per cent market share. This substantial share not only highlights the sector's growth but also speaks volumes about the supportive ecosystem Hyderabad fosters. Renowned names like Cigna Healthcare, Lloyds Bank, Swiss Re, MetLife, DTCC, and Ameriprise are just a few prominent examples. This influx reflects the growing confidence in Hyderabad's robust infrastructure, skilled workforce, overall business environment, and stable political environment.

The presence of established BFSI players is a clear indicator of the strong foundation Hyderabad offers. This robust ecosystem is not just beneficial for large corporations but also creates fertile ground for burgeoning startups within the BFSI sector. With a supportive infrastructure and access to talent, Hyderabad is proving itself to be a breeding ground for innovation across the financial spectrum.

Hyderabad's journey as a BFSI hub is just beginning. The city's strategic location, coupled with its commitment to fostering a thriving business environment, is likely to attract even more major players in the coming quarters. This influx will further strengthen Hyderabad's position as a comprehensive business destination catering to diverse industries.