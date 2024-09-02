Hyderabad: City reservoir levels surge, flooding concerns rise

Hyderabad: Heavy downpours across the city and its outskirts have caused a sharp rise in the water levels of the Himayat Sagar, Osman Sagar, and Hussain Sagar. Consequently, water was released from the Hussain Sagar's sluice gates on Sunday.

According to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials, the water level in Hussain Sagar has risen to +513.60 ft, exceeding its Full Tank Level (FTL) of +513.41 ft. In response, officials have alerted residents in downstream areas, including Kavadiguda, Gandhi Nagar, Ashok Nagar, and Bholakpur, and have implemented several precautionary measures in case of flooding. This marks the second time this year that the sluice gates have been opened.

Similarly, Osman Sagar is experiencing a comparable trend, with its current water level at 1,782 ft, compared to its FTL of 1,790 ft. Himayat Sagar has a water level of 1,763.50 feet, which is nearly at its FTL of 1,756.60 feet. However, despite the city receiving incessant rainfall, the storage levels at both Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs have surprisingly declined compared to the previous year.

As of Sunday, Osman Sagar held 1.790 TMC of water, which is below its storage capacity of 3.900 TMC. Similarly, the Himayat Sagar reservoir currently has storage of 1.755 TMC, compared to its total capacity of 2.967 TMC.

Moreover, several water bodies within Hyderabad, such as Hasmathpet Lake and Saroornagar Lake, are also on the verge of breaching.

Meanwhile, residents in areas surrounding Hussain Sagar, including Kavadiguda, Gandhi Nagar, Ashok Nagar, and Bholakpur, have raised their voices, demanding a permanent solution. They are calling for the installation of storm drains in the low-lying areas to prevent future flooding.