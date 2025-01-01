Hyderabad: City rings in New Year 2025 in style amid strict security

Hyderabad: While the city of Hyderabad welcomed the New Year 2025 with grand celebrations, the Police imposed ‘No drunk and drive’ strictly on Tuesday night. A strict vigil was also kept on pubs and bars to check the drug consumption during the new year celebrations.

The city cops conducted drunk and drive camps at all busy junctions since evening and took into custody those who were driving under the influence of liquor. The restaurants and pubs have already been asked to provide transport facilities for liquor consumers after new year celebrations.

The Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates and traffic police already warned that the offenders who were caught driving under the influence of alcohol would face heavy penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police already warned that first-time offenders will be fined Rs 10,000 and may face imprisonment of up to six months in the drunk and drive cases. The offenders who repeat could face Rs 15,000 in fines and up to two years’ imprisonment. Traffic police were seen checking the details of the persons who were caught in drunk and driving and booking cases instantly.

Driving licences would also be seized depending on the severity of the offence. The police already warned of 10 years of imprisonment in cases where drunk driving results in fatalities and criminal charges. Strict checks for drunk driving and other violations commenced from 8 pm across all major roads on Tuesday.

The Hyderabad traffic police deployed teams at 172 key junctions and intersections which are identified for close monitoring.

Restrictions were also imposed at the popular areas such as Tank Bund, Necklace Road, NTR Marg, and Jubilee Hills to manage crowds and vehicular traffic from 11 pm until 2 am.

Police said that the state Excise and Enforcement wing was conducting random visits to the pubs to ensure no drug consumption and other illegal activities on the pub premises.