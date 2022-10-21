Hyderabad: City sees street shopping for diwali at brisk pace

After a two-year hiatus, streets across Hyderabad are witnessing frenzied festive shopping by denizens.

With the festival of lights, Diwali just around the corner, while aam Hyderabadis are busy lapping up street shopping, buying a wide variety of goodies, those belonging to the opulent sections are splurging on the must-buy things like expensive gift packs and swanky vehicles.

True, after Dasara, Diwali is synonymous with shopping. Shopping for the festival includes buying clothes, diyas, candles, sweets and gifts. It is axiomatic that Diwali as known as the festival of lights, celebration and festival of lights brings with it a new wave of excitement among the people.

Hence, Hyderabadis leave no stone unturned while celebrating the festival of Diwali with a bang. The whole city will be covered in lights and decorations that catch the eye. As the time ticks, city continues to buzz with shopping at vibrant markets all over the city.

