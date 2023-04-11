Hyderabad: City sees uptick in chickenpox cases among school children

Hyderabad: There has been a slight increase in chickenpox and viral fever cases among school children, especially those under 12 years old, due to a rise in temperature, according to health practitioners.



Officials from private and government schools have confirmed a slight rise in viral fever and chickenpox cases compared to previous years.

To prevent the spread of infection, students showing symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, rashes, or chickenpox are immediately sent home.

Schools have also announced that students who cannot appear for their final exams due to health issues must wait until they are cured to retake the exam.

Swamy Sandeep, a Consultant Pediatrician and Neonatologist at BBR Super Specialty Hospital, stated that there has been a slight increase in chickenpox cases this year, with 35 to 40 cases reported per month in March and April.

He attributed the increase to the rise in humidity. If proper care is not taken, the virus may spread to various organs, leading to complications such as brain and lung infections, although this is rare.

To contain the spread of disease, people are advised to wear masks, wash their hands frequently, maintain a proper distance from an infected person, and avoid public places if they are infected.

High-protein food and lots of fluids should also be included in the diet.

Dr. Aravind, a senior Pediatrician, noted that there has been a slight increase in chickenpox cases due to the break in vaccination. Healthy children usually do not experience complications from chickenpox, but it is a highly infectious disease that spreads quickly. Parents are advised to isolate infected children to prevent further spread of the disease.