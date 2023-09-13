Live
- Training meeting for election officials held
- Kesineni Nani performs Yagam at Rishikesh seeking relief for Naidu from cases
- Press Enclave Marg In Delhi To Undergo Redesign As The First Project Following G20 Summit
- 685 farmer suicides in Marathwada in 2023
- Warangal: SRU conducts workshop on IoT
- Employees complain over pressure from officials
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th September 2023
- A massive movement in the name of "Babutho Nenu" in Godavari districts
- 4 SCR employees receive Man of Month awards
- Gangula distributes Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to beneficiaries
Just In
Hyderabad: City Set to Soak in Ganesh Festivities
As the time ticks on, city is slowly getting into festive mood with the Ganesh Chathurthi being just around the corner. The ten-day grand festivities...
As the time ticks on, city is slowly getting into festive mood with the Ganesh Chathurthi being just around the corner. The ten-day grand festivities will drench the State as the every nook and cranny in the city will be dotted with pandals showcasing myriad hues of Ganesh idols.
Like every year, this year too, thousands of Ganesh idols will bob up across the city and pandal organisers vie with each other in decking up the idol installation venues. As the greens flag concern over installation of idols made with hazardous stuff, governmental and GHMC have ratcheted up efforts to promote and popularize use of eco-friendly Ganesh idols.
Hundreds of idol makers have dotted across parts of city, busy crafting the colourful idols. Not to speak of Dhoolpet, the nerve centre of idol-making, where the hordes of traditional idol-makers, who are in the profession since long are flooded with orders from different parts of the State. Unfazed by adverse reports over hazards of using POP idols, these idols are much-sought after by people as they look sleek and eye-catching.