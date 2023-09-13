Hyderabad: City Set to Soak in Ganesh Festivities

As the time ticks on, city is slowly getting into festive mood with the Ganesh Chathurthi being just around the corner. The ten-day grand festivities will drench the State as the every nook and cranny in the city will be dotted with pandals showcasing myriad hues of Ganesh idols.

Like every year, this year too, thousands of Ganesh idols will bob up across the city and pandal organisers vie with each other in decking up the idol installation venues. As the greens flag concern over installation of idols made with hazardous stuff, governmental and GHMC have ratcheted up efforts to promote and popularize use of eco-friendly Ganesh idols.

Hundreds of idol makers have dotted across parts of city, busy crafting the colourful idols. Not to speak of Dhoolpet, the nerve centre of idol-making, where the hordes of traditional idol-makers, who are in the profession since long are flooded with orders from different parts of the State. Unfazed by adverse reports over hazards of using POP idols, these idols are much-sought after by people as they look sleek and eye-catching.