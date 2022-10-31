Hyderabad: City soaks in grand Chhath spirit

Hyderabad: Thousands of people across the city took part in the Chhath Puja celebration on Sunday. Women in their best attire were seen assembling near Hussainsagar and other water bodies to offer prayers to the Sun God on the third day of the festival.

Chhath Puja is an important religious festival for people of Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern part of Uttar Pradesh. People from those origins living in Hyderabad have been celebrating the festival with pomp and gaiety for the past many years.

Chhathi Maiya, the sixth form of Devi Prakriti and Lord Surya's sister, is worshipped as the goddess of the festival along with Lord Surya. It is celebrated six days after Diwali, on the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartika (October–November) in the Hindu calendar.

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD, also offered prayers at Hussainsagar.

Parmanand Sharma, convener of Jan Seva Sangh, and Chhath Puja committee, said " we have been organising Chhath Puja in the city for the past many years. It is one of the major festivals of people in Bihar and UP.

The GHMC officials took all precautionary measures to avert any ontoward incident in connection with the festival. Around 60 lakes (47 in GHMC limits and 13 in adjacent municipalities) have been decked up, as in the last two years due to Covid we could not organise the festival. This year we have celebrated in a grand manner."

"During the festival, we worship the Sun God. This is the only occasion when both the rising and setting sun are worshipped, as the rituals are observed over four days. On the third day we all gather near the lake, as we offered prayers to sun when it was setting and also on the fourth day, the last day of the festival, that will be observed on Monday, whem we will offer prayers to the rising sun," said Manvendra Mishra, former president of Bihar association

"Every year we wait for Chhath Puja.After six days of Diwali it is celebrated for four days . As every year, I eagerly wait for the festival. On the first day, which is called 'Nahay Khay', meals specially consisting of pumpkin, moong-chana dal and rice, is prepared. On the second day, Kharna Day, a special prasad made of jaggery and rice is offered to the Sun God.

From the second day of the festival, that is after the sunset to the fourth day sunrise will be celebrated on Monday no food and water is consumed by devotees," said Dr. Asha Mishra who has been celebrating the festival in the city.

"This year we celebrated the festival in a grand manner. Along with my family, I went to Hussainsagar on the third day of the festival and offered prayers to the Sun God. For the last two years we celebrated the festival in our home by making temporary arrangements due to Covid pandemic," said Poonam Upadhyay, a member of the Bihari community.