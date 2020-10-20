Hyderabad City to get 30 more Basti Dawakhanas

Hyderabad: To facilitate medical treatment, consultancy and diagnostic services to citizens across the twin cities, the state government launched over 150 Basti Dawakhanas, especially in slum areas for the benefit of the poor and needy. Seeing the huge response, the authorities have decided to set up 30 more basti dawakhanas in the city. Out of the 30 health centres, 25 are coming up in Hyderabad limits and five in Medchal area including Alwal, Karwan, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Musheerabad, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Yousufguda, Jubilee Hills, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad and Begumpet. For the convenience of patients the GHMC and Mission of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) extended the timings of Dawakhanas. Earlier, the timings were from 9 am to 2.30 pm and now all the 193 dawakhanas will be open in evenings also from 4 pm to 7 pm.



Dr Priya, State Programme Officer, Basti Dawakhana, said, "Actually, all the 30 Basti Dawakhanas are ready; we are just waiting for approval from the State government. Also keeping in mind the current situation, we have started evening consultation. Daily around 90-100 patients are visiting each dawakhana, which has three staff including a doctor, a nurse and a paramedic."

Moreover, 97 types of blood tests are conducted at the clinics and even non-communicable disease drugs have been made available in-clinic pharmacy at free of cost and rapid covid test is being conducted in 40 basti dawakhana in GHMC limits, she informed.

Services at Basti Dawakhana

• OPD (consultation)

• Basic lab diagnosis

• Drug/contraceptive dispensing

• Treatment of acute simple illness

• Immunization services

• Antenatal and postnatal care

• Family planning – counseling and contraception services

• Screening for anemia

• Screening for non-communicable disease such as high BP, blood sugar, cancer

• Health promotion activities

• Teleconsultation