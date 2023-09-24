Live
Hyderabad city to receive rains with thunderstorms and lightnings on Sunday
The IMD predicted that all six zones in Hyderabad such as Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally are expected to experience rainfall or thundershowers until September 27
Hyderabad : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rains with thunderstorms and lightning in the city on Sunday. A yellow alert for the same has been issued by the IMD on Sunday.
For the entire Telangana State, the department has issued a warning of thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc. It has also issued a yellow alert for the state.
The IMD predicted that all six zones in Hyderabad such as Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally are expected to experience rainfall or thundershowers until September 27.
The Telangana Weatherman X handle user T Balaji, who is renowned as weather enthusiast known for his accurate predictions, also forecasted rainfall in Hyderabad during the evening or night.
The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), has already predicted no rainfall on Saturday.
It is to mention here that in the current monsoon season, Telangana has received an average rainfall of 828.9 mm, surpassing the normal rainfall of 708.8 mm. Hyderabad has also experienced an average rainfall of 722.7 mm, exceeding the normal rainfall of 580.8 mm.