Hyderabad: Civic authorities raze illegal ramps in residential colonies

Shadnagar: The Shadnagar municipal authorities on Saturday demolished illegal ramps outside homes in Noble Park and Officers Colony that not only block drains, but also encroach on public roads. Roadside encroachment is prevalent in the town, particularly in residential areas where residents tend to extend the gates of their houses by constructing ramps to make space for parking. A tense situation prevailed when the houseowners tried to obstruct the municipal staff. However, they remained calm when the police reached the spot.

Meanwhile, the locals accused the municipal authorities of taking bribe and causing trouble to middleclass families. They sought to know why the authorities were interested in razing encroachments in residential colonies, leaving the main roads which were heavily encroached upon. The residents also challenged the municipal authorities to demolish encroachments on Shadnagar main road.

Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Commissioner Lavanya said that they received the complaints about encroaching the 30-feet and 40-feet roads in colonies and which was why they were demolished. She also said that nobody would be allowed to encroach the public property illegally and if the authorities notice such illegal encroachments, they would demolish it immediately.