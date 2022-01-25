Hyderabad: Civic issues in Jalpally finally spurs dist admn into action

Rajendranagar: Following a series of reports in The Hans India highlighting a slew of civic issues in several wards ofJalpally municipality in Maheshwaram constituency, the district administration finally geared up and rolled out measures to address the public grievances.

The THI reports under "Dekh Mera Colony" campaign specifically mentioned that Wadi-e-Saleheen, Sadat Nagar Colony, Errakunta, Al-ain and Saif-ain Colonies, Wadi-e-Aam area, Omer Colony, Bismillah Colony and Pahadi Shareef are most neglected areas of the municipality in civic services, while people of these poor and impoverished areas suffer.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, who represents the constituency, on Tuesday visited some wards to launch several civic works, including CC roads, construction of storm water drain and laying of water supply lines. She also met people of several wards while going round and lent a sympathetic ear to their grievances.

Later, Reddy laid the foundation for CC road at Tayyaba Colony costing Rs 11.30 lakh, storm water drain work both in the colony and Sadath Nagar of ward 27 being taken up at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

She inaugurated storm water drain works at Alain Colony in ward 8 with a fund support of Rs 6.4 lakh under the 15th Finance Commission grants; laid foundation for storm water drain with a fund of Rs 7 lakh in Habeeb Colony.

Wadi-e-Saleheen in ward 10 bagged two works of storm water drain with fund shares of Rs 8 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh respectively under the 14th Finance Commission grant. Besides, she laid the foundation for water supply line costing Rs 3.2 lakh under the 15th Finance Commission grants.

Welcoming the swift measures being taken by the municipality, Samad Bin Siddiq, senior Congress leader of the municipality, said, "Finally, the municipality woke up from the slumber to address civic issues in several wards for years. Though late, the change will bring a sigh of relief to people. Development that comes without a prejudiced approach always brings prosperity to areas. We will welcome it and hope works will not be confined only to foundation-stone ceremonies."