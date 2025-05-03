"Hyderabad Classical Dance Festival: 150 Performers Celebrate Indian Heritage Through Dance"

From the expressive grace of Bharatanatyam to the rhythmic elegance of Kathak and the cultural richness of Andhra Natyam and Kuchipudi, Hyderabad witnessed a spectacular celebration of India’s classical dance heritage. More than 150 dancers from 20 academies came together for a full-day event at the CESS Auditorium, Greenlands, Begumpet, offering an immersive journey through India’s vibrant dance traditions.

The event, organized by Amrutha Cultural Trust, ran from 10 AM to 5 PM on Saturday and aimed to rekindle interest in Indian classical dance forms while supporting the artists who dedicate their lives to preserving this cultural legacy.

Noted dignitaries, including retired IAS officer Vinod Agarwal and Andhra Natyam exponent Kala Krishna, graced the occasion. Both praised the initiative for uniting a diverse array of dance academies on one stage, calling the event “a revival of the soul of Indian classical arts.”

A Showcase of Talent and Tradition

Jury members Shirusha Amar, Padma Denduluri, Vanashree Proddatur, Veena Ganesh, Sunila Gollapudi, Sushma Uday Mahanti, and Chaitanya Kusumapriya evaluated performances based on categories such as mudras, abhinaya, group coordination, audience engagement, costume design, and digital spotlight. The jurors commended the skill and dedication shown by all participants.

Participating Academies Included:

Nrityanjali Kuchipudi Natyalayam

LahariShree Nrutya Niketan

Natya Sandhya Kuchipudi Dance Academy

SKM Fine Arts Academy

Tarangini Kathak Kendra

Sri Radhika Sangeet & Nritya Academy

Nishrunkala Nritya Academy

Rind Sharanya Kuchipudi Dance Academy

Sridevi Natyalaya

Yogini Institute of Performing Arts

Kala Nritya Niketan

Sharada Kalakshetra

Bhavana's Kuchipudi Dance Academy

Nrityajyothi Dance School

Shaankari Kuchipudi & Sangeet Academy

Sumedha Center for Performing Arts

Kalabhoomi

Sri Chaitanya Kuchipudi Kalakshetram

Nritya Kinnera

The Temple Dance

Samanvaya Dance Company

A total of 143 dancers captivated the audience with their synchronized movements, vibrant costumes, and deep spiritual expressions.

A Cultural Mission

Organizers Vishal Arya, Revathi Puppala, Seetha Anand Vaidyam, and Anupama, representing Amrutha Cultural Trust, spoke about the Trust’s broader mission:

“Indian classical dancers are the custodians of our cultural heritage. Through discipline and devotion, they reflect the soul of our traditions. Our aim is to provide them with a platform, support their journeys, and use technology to amplify the reach of classical arts.”

Founders Rajesh Pagadala and Bhargavi Pagadala shared insights into the Trust’s ongoing projects:

“We host an annual festival, Natyatoranam, and the current event, Muvvala Savvadi (Melodious Footsteps), is part of that vision. Our dream is to position Hyderabad as a thriving center for classical dance by encouraging diverse forms and nurturing local talent.”

This vibrant event stood as a testimony to the timeless appeal of classical dance and the power of community in preserving cultural identity.