Live
Just In
Hyderabad: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to launch ‘Breakfast Scheme’ today
23 lakh students of 27,147 government, local body, aided, model schools and madrasas will benefit the scheme
Hyderabad : In order to address the malnutrition among school children, the state government will be launching the ‘Mukhyamantri Alpahara scheme’ from Friday. Under the scheme, the government will provide nutritious breakfast to the students of government schools across the state. At present, the students are provided with lunch and dinner but no breakfast is served.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be launching the scheme from a Government School in Ranga Reddy district. For remaining schools, the scheme will be introduced after Dasara holidays.The DEO Hyderabad said that 12 schools have been shortlisted for the inaugural launch.
Officials say that apart from addressing the issue of malnutrition, the move will also improve the attendance and will increase the enrolment and further reduce the dropout rate. The government has taken inspiration from the free breakfast scheme in Tamil Naidu, which was introduced in 2022. According to Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, this scheme would be introduced in all government schools in a phased manner. To begin with, it would be introduced in one school in each Assembly constituency of the state.