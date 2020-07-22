Hyderabad collector Swetha Mohanty hands over land in Jubilee Hills to Colonel Santosh Babu's family

Hyderabad district collector Swetha Mohanty handed over 711 square yards of land in Jubillee Hills to the martyred Colonel Santosh Babu's family as assured by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. On Wednesday, the collector Swetha Mohanty inspected the area and later handed over the papers to Colonel's wife Santoshi in the presence of Tungaturthi MLA G Kishore and other officials.

The Chief Minister allocated Rs 20 crore worth land on road no. 14 near KBR park to the Santosh Babu's family along with a group-1 job and Rs 5 crore ex-gratia. The government earlier announced the land to the family in Shaikpet, but on the family's request, the CM allocated it in Jubilee Hills.

On June 22, the chief minister visited the Colonel Santosh Babu's house in Suryapet and handed over Rs 4 crore cheque to Santoshi and Rs 1 crore cheque to Santosh Babu's parents.



The CM also handed over the papers pertaining to the group-1 job to Santoshi. On June 23, the government passed the orders appointing her as a commercial tax officer. She was asked to report at the office within 30 days from the date of orders issued. However, the government also provided her with an opportunity to choose the post of her choice.

Colonel Santosh Babu who was commanding officer of the army's 16 Bihar unit was killed during a violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15.