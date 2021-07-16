Hyderabad: Colonies abutting lakes in Balapur, Jalpally turn into ponds

Hyderabad: Years of unplanned expansion of habitations in Balapur and Jalpally areas in Ranga Reddy district has led to a poignant situation wherein people, especially those living in several low-lying colonies abutting water bodies, are bearing the brunt of consecutive rain and horrifying floods. These are turning these areas into vulnerable zones of seasonal diseases.



Due to intermittent rains during the last three days, especially on Wednesday night, several water bodies like Palle Cheruvu Odamgudda, Salkam Cheruvu, Umdasagar Lake, Venkatapuram Lake, Burhankhan Cheruvu, Gurram Cheruvu and Osmannagar Lake have got rejuvenated with water filled to the brim. This has led to a deluge-like situation in several colonies such as Bismillah Colony, Osmannagar, Royal Colony, Ali Gulshan Colony, Nabeel Colony, Metro Colony, Shaheennagar and Kothapet abutting Gurram Cheruvu and Osmanagar Lake.

These colonies are considered most affected areas where houses are again partially submerged,reminiscent of last year's horrific deluge. Streets and approach roads in several colonies have turned cess pools.

Said grief-stricken Saood of Osmannagar, "not much time has passed to witness a gradual receding of flood water into ground. The incessant rain of Wednesday night has again pushed back our houses into deluge. This leaves us completely dejected and depressed again. Houses turned into fragile structures as they remained in water for over a year. They are posing a grave risk to our lives."

Rued Rubeena who lives in the same area,"public representatives are making visits only during disasters to watch people moaning. They are not finding any permanent solution to the issue or at least taking impromptu measures to bring us respite. We were left completely to the tender mercies of natural calamities and inclement weather, like we are facing now."

Sensing the enormity of people's plight, Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy on Thursday visited several rain-affected colonies, like Osmannagar, Leninnagar, Mithulanagar, Satya Sai Colony, Reddy Batteries, SLNR Colony, Sridhar Colony. She instructed officials to take appropriate measures on war-footing to avoid any untoward situation like previous year.

Meanwhile, the Jalpally Municipality has launched an emergency helpline number to address complaints from the rain-affected areas. People, facing rain-related issues in their colonies have been told to dial 8309693118 to seek help from the civic body.