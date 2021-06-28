Hyderabad: Come rains, Amberpet sees nala walls crashing

Amberpet: As part of preventing waterlogging in residential areas during monsoon the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) constructed retaining walls of the nala at Patel Nagar in Amberpet. Every year during monsoon several walls collapse and houses get inundated. Though the city did not observe heavy rains on Sunday, the citizens faced water-logging issue.



Even in 2021 monsoon the civic body built the same walls at a cost of Rs 20 lakh, after two hours of continuous rain walls collapsed and caused waterlogging in the area.

Residents say that the GHMC is not maintaining the minimum quality standards in the construction of the walls.

Moreover, during rains water flows through this nala making it difficult for citizens, following which the locals demanded the civic body to come up with a permanent solution for the nala. "Arrival of monsoon is coupled with the risk of overflowing and inundation," said K Nithin a resident of Patel Nagar.

When asked about the previous year's situation of the area during the 2020 floods, residents said The Hans India that the heavy flow of water from nala broke the walls due to which many houses were flooded. After which, the civic body constructed walls across nala to prevent flooding in the nearby areas, but no permanent solution has been taken up by the authorities.

However, GHMC Circle-16 Executive Engineer said that the nala is filled with garbage soon that will be cleared and desilting works would be taken up. "Apart from constructing retaining walls, this time all measures will be ensured to protect the walls from collapsing during rains," he added.

He further said a concrete material will be laid from a good depth and steps would be initiated to ensure that the structure is under special supervision so that it does not collapse.