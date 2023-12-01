Hyderabad: Congress and MIM clash during polls

Hyderabad : Following the attack by a group of persons on Malakpet Congress candidate Shaik Akbar at Saidabad, a mild tension prevailed, and police resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the mob during the polling on Thursday.

The police rescued Akbar from the mob at a polling station near the Maharaja Function Hall in Saidabad. Akbar later filed a complaint at the Saidabad polling station against AIMIM leaders. The police registered a case and are investigating.

Shaik Akbar alleged “Many people agitated in front of polling stations in various divisions, including Azampura, Chawani, Old Malakpet divisions, against the deletion of their names from the electoral list, and many voters are standing to vote, but their vote was cast, this is the conspiracy of ruling party.” He also alleged “Polling stations located in these divisions witnessed massive bogus voting.”

Meanwhile, Congress candidate for Charminar, Mujeebullah Shareef, was also attacked by a group of people at HussainiAlam. HussainiAlam police immediately arrested the persons allegedly involved in the clash. The victims were shifted to the hospital. Mujeebullah Shareef lodged a complaint with the police. In the build-up towards the elections, several brawls were witnessed between the AIMIM and Congress and MBT workers in various constituencies following which cases were also booked against them.