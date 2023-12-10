  • Menu
Hyderabad: Congress leaders celebrate Sonia Gandhi’s birthday
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with other Congress leaders celebrated the birthday of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi turned 78.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with other Congress leaders celebrated the birthday of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi turned 78.

Former MP V Hanumantha Rao prepared a 78 kg cake while AICC in-charge Manik Rao Thakre, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Sithakka, Konda Surekha and Tummala Nageswara Rao, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Congress leaders Kodanda Reddy and Niranjan participated in the programme. Speaking on the occasion, many leaders praised Sonia Gandhi for taking initiative for the formation of Telangana State and said that the people of Telangana would treat her as a mother.

“December 9 is a special day in the history of Telangana. As the mother of Telangana, Sonia Gandhi will be in the hearts of the people here as long as the history lasts,” Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said.

