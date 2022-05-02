Hyderabad: Congress MLA Jagga Reddy arrested

Hyderabad: The police arrested Congress MLA Jagga Reddy on Sunday while he was going to the Osmania University to express his solidarity with the arrested NSUI State president Balmuri Venkat Rao. He was taken to the Banjara Hills police station.

Speaking to media persons at the PS, Jagga Reddy said they were trying to hold a meeting of their party leader Rahul Gandhi at the OU campus through legal means and added that OU JAC leaders led by its chairman Manavata Rai were making efforts to get permission for their leader's meeting at OU. He said they would announce their action plan after consulting AICC State incharge Manickam Tagore if they did not get permission legally.

Jagga Reddy made it clear that they would take Rahul Gandhi to OU even if the police stop them from doing so. He alleged that the university authorities denied permission for Rahul Gandhi's meeting as they were scared that problems of the university would come to the fore. He said their objective was to find out the problems being faced by students by holding Rahul's meeting at the OU campus. He said that he would once again meet the OU Vice Chancellor and urge him to grant permission.